Wedding joy turns to horror as gunmen kill seven
Residents fear zama zamas could be behind murders
What was meant to be the best day of Lehlohonolo Maliaga’s life as she tied the knot with her long-time partner, Prince Maliaga, turned into a nightmare when her son was gunned down in a killing spree that claimed the lives of seven people.
Her joy was cut short when armed thugs spoiled the wedding, opening fire and killing two people, including Maliaga’s son Philani Dlamini, in Tshepisong on the West Rand, at about 5.30pm on Saturday...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.