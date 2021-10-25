Wedding joy turns to horror as gunmen kill seven

Residents fear zama zamas could be behind murders

What was meant to be the best day of Lehlohonolo Maliaga’s life as she tied the knot with her long-time partner, Prince Maliaga, turned into a nightmare when her son was gunned down in a killing spree that claimed the lives of seven people.



Her joy was cut short when armed thugs spoiled the wedding, opening fire and killing two people, including Maliaga’s son Philani Dlamini, in Tshepisong on the West Rand, at about 5.30pm on Saturday...