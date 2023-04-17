×

South Africa

Dr Nandipha and father appear in court

By TimesLIVE - 17 April 2023 - 09:23
Dr Nandipha Magudumana will be appearing in court alongside her father.
Image: Instagram

“Facebook rapist” and murderer Thabo Bester's lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, will appear in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday. 

She will appear alongside her father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni, and two other accused, former G4S employee Sehone Matsoara and G4S CCTV technician Teboho Lipholo.

They face charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, and aiding and abetting a prisoner to escape from lawful custody.

The accused are expected to apply for bail.

TimesLIVE

 

