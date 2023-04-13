Lipholo, 44, was employed by the company contracted to install and maintain cameras at the Manguang Correctional Centre.
Magudumana and her partner Thabo Bester, were deported to SA in the early hours of Thursday after their arrest in Tanzania last Friday.
The doctor and Lipholo will be joined by Senohe Ishmael Matsoara and Magudumana's father, Zolile Cornelius Sekeleni at their next court appearance.
Dr Nandipha remains in custody as case is postponed
Dr Nandipha Magudumana has been remanded in custody pending a bail information sitting on Monday.
Magudumana who is facing four charges, including murder and fraud, made a brief appearance alongside Tebogo James Lipholo in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
