×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Dr Nandipha charged with murder, fraud and violating bodies

Bester under heavy surveillance at Kgosi Mampuru C-Max prison

13 April 2023 - 09:27
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and prison escapee Thabo Bester's alleged attempt to escape into Zimbabwe failed when border officials became suspicious about the vehicle's number plates, which turned out to be fake.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana and prison escapee Thabo Bester's alleged attempt to escape into Zimbabwe failed when border officials became suspicious about the vehicle's number plates, which turned out to be fake.
Image: Instagram

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, the partner of convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester will make her first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Thursday on a charge of murder and also aiding and abetting.

National police commissioner Gen Fanie Masemola revealed that Magudumana will also face a charge of fraud and another of violating bodies of deceased.

Magudumana and Bester were arrested in Tanzania on Friday, months after Bester escaped from Mangaung Prison.

Magudumana and Bester landed at Johannesburg's Lanseria Airport on a specially chartered flight in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Plane lands at Lanseria with Thabo Bester and Dr Nandipha Magudumana on board

Fugitive and convicted murderer-rapist Thabo Bester and his lover Nandipha Magudumana were spirited back into the country late on Wednesday night.
News
7 hours ago

Bester who escaped on May 3 has been placed under 24 hour security under strict surveillance where “highly trained” officers will keep guard at Kgosi Mampuru C-Max Prison in Pretoria.

Justice and correctional services minister Ronald Lamola thanked the Tanzanian government for their unequivocal co-operation in assisting to capture Bester and Magudumana.

“We are grateful to all the role players, this includes state agencies and members of the public who have shared information that has assisted in the detention of the two fugitives, after an extensive manhunt. Thus far, there is considerable progress with a number of arrests being effected,” Lamola said.

nkosin@sowetan.co.za

Bester escape your fault, MPs tell G4S bosses

Members of parliament tore into G4S bosses who were summoned to account on how murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped from the Mangaung prison last ...
News
7 hours ago

CONFIRMED: Wooden kist driven into Mangaung prison before Bester's daring escape

G4S has confirmed that a kist was driven into Mangaung Correctional Centre Prison just before Thabo Bester's escape by an unauthorised vehicle.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

G4S management grilled in parliament by advocate Breytenbach
Dr Nandipha's dad and G4S prison warder appear in court as Bester saga plays out