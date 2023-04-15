×

South Africa

Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services

By TImesLIVE - 15 April 2023 - 10:39
"Facebook" rapist Thabo Bester appears in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on April 14 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Thabo Bester has not been returned to Mangaung Correctional Centre. He remains at Kgosi Mampuru II prison, the department of correctional services says.

On Saturday, the department said it had “noted false information circulating in various platforms that offender Thabo Bester has been returned to Mangaung Correctional Centre. We can state that Bester was transported to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility.

“In addition, DCS can confirm that no complaint has been filed about threats to his life and Bester is taking meals.”

The “Facebook” rapist, his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican were arrested in Tanzania last week after Bester escaped from the Mangaung facility in May last year after faking his death.

