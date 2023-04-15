Thabo Bester has not been returned to Mangaung Correctional Centre. He remains at Kgosi Mampuru II prison, the department of correctional services says.
On Saturday, the department said it had “noted false information circulating in various platforms that offender Thabo Bester has been returned to Mangaung Correctional Centre. We can state that Bester was transported to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility.
“In addition, DCS can confirm that no complaint has been filed about threats to his life and Bester is taking meals.”
The “Facebook” rapist, his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican were arrested in Tanzania last week after Bester escaped from the Mangaung facility in May last year after faking his death.
TimesLIVE
Bester has not been returned to Mangaung: correctional services
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester has not been returned to Mangaung Correctional Centre. He remains at Kgosi Mampuru II prison, the department of correctional services says.
On Saturday, the department said it had “noted false information circulating in various platforms that offender Thabo Bester has been returned to Mangaung Correctional Centre. We can state that Bester was transported to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility.
“In addition, DCS can confirm that no complaint has been filed about threats to his life and Bester is taking meals.”
The “Facebook” rapist, his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican were arrested in Tanzania last week after Bester escaped from the Mangaung facility in May last year after faking his death.
TimesLIVE
Born at Bara to mom of four, but Thabo Bester was never registered with home affairs
C-Max just what the doctor ordered for Thabo Bester
Bester made ‘huge’ amounts of money in prison — Justice Cameron
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos