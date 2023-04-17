Former President Jacob Zuma's corruption trial resumes in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday.
The matter was postponed in February after judge Piet Koen recused himself for reasons relating to Zuma's legal battle to have the prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, removed.
It will now be heard by judge Nkosinathi Chili.
TimesLIVE
Jacob Zuma's corruption trial resumes
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
