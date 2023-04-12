Eskom has announced the country will be plunged to stage 6 rolling blackouts due to delays in returning generation units to service at five power stations.
This means some areas will spend at least 10 hours a day without electricity.
"Due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 5am on Thursday. Thereafter, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday.
"This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom in a statement.
The state-owned entity said breakdowns were currently at 16,772MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 5,807MW.
"Over the past 24 hours, two generation units were returned to service at Kriel power station. In the same period, a generating unit at Duvha power station was taken offline for repairs.
"The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. Similarly, the increase in demand after the long weekend and the re-opening of the schools has put additional strain on the power generation system," Eskom said.
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
Eskom implements Stage 6 load shedding
Image: 123RF/Jakub Gojda
Eskom has announced the country will be plunged to stage 6 rolling blackouts due to delays in returning generation units to service at five power stations.
This means some areas will spend at least 10 hours a day without electricity.
"Due to a shortage of generation capacity, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm this afternoon until 5am on Thursday. Thereafter, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm on Thursday.
"This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will publish a further update as soon as any significant changes occur," said Eskom in a statement.
The state-owned entity said breakdowns were currently at 16,772MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance has reduced to 5,807MW.
"Over the past 24 hours, two generation units were returned to service at Kriel power station. In the same period, a generating unit at Duvha power station was taken offline for repairs.
"The delays in returning a unit to service at Camden, Kendal, Lethabo, Medupi and Tutuka power stations have contributed to the capacity constraints. Similarly, the increase in demand after the long weekend and the re-opening of the schools has put additional strain on the power generation system," Eskom said.
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos