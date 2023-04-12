×

KZN MEC for sport, arts and culture 'removed from post'

12 April 2023 - 15:45
Amanda Bani-Mapena has reportedly been removed from her position as KZN sport, arts and culture MEC.
Image: kzndsr.gov.za

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for sport, arts and culture Amanda Bani-Mapena is said to have been removed from her position. 

ANC and government insiders told TimesLIVE  the decision to remove Bani-Mapena was taken at a meeting of ANC provincial officials on Tuesday. 

TimesLIVE understands she has been informed.

The reason cited by ANC officials is “underperformance”.

Bani-Mapena was seven months in the job after a reshuffle following the province's conference.

Formerly chairperson of the sport and recreation portfolio committee in the KZN legislature, she replaced Hlengiwe Mavimbela.

On its website following her appointment, the department of sport, arts and culture welcomed her, saying she was a “dedicated political activist who is committed towards the development of KwaZulu-Natal [and] is the youngest member of provincial legislature for the ANC”. 

The premier's office and the ANC have yet to respond to TimesLIVE regarding the matter.  

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

