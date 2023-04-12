×

South Africa

Tshwane outage: Here are the areas still without electricity

12 April 2023 - 10:52
Eskom power lines that fell on the N4 left parts of Pretoria East without electricity. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

About 25 areas are still without electricity in the Tshwane region after pylons collapsed at the weekend.  

While the City of Tshwane managed to restore electricity to more suburbs on Tuesday, large parts of the city remained in the dark.  

Utility services and regional services and co-ordination MMC Themba Fosi said: “The City of Tshwane has made significant progress towards the restoration of power to residents in Pretoria East and North, with new areas being energised every few hours.”  

The city was communicating regularly as the list of suburbs with electricity restored increased.  

However, the damage to the Njala system was significant and while some areas are being returned to service, the scale of the damage meant other areas require pylons to be rebuilt before they can be energised.

“The city is working with internal teams and Eskom to restore electricity in a two-pronged approach.  

“Internally we are working to backfeed [reroute] our power supply. Externally, we are working with Eskom to replace the electricity pylons that fell over.

“We are grateful as they have brought multiple teams including one from outside Gauteng to assist,” he said.

The scale of work already accomplished was significant, but he cautioned that in areas where power has been restored they may see possible trips as they balance the system to ensure the network can supply as many areas as possible.  

“These are extreme circumstances and we need to work together to limit the load and likelihood of further problems. However, there are still serious challenges remaining.”  

Tshwane requests Eskom’s help restoring power after pylons collapse

The manager of the City of Tshwane, Johann Mettler, has written to Eskom asking the power utility to urgently assist the municipality with labour, ...
News
23 hours ago

The main task was to replace the seven damaged pylons. He added they were not looking at replacing them with latticework pylons as these can take three to four months to build. 

“Instead, we are looking to replace the seven pylons with two monopoles (for a total of 14 monopole pylons) and then restore the cables and go through the process of safely re-energising the network. We are still meeting Eskom and our suppliers to determine proper timelines, which depend on the speed at which work can be done,” he said.  

Areas still affected by the outage: 

  • Baviaanspoort Prison; 
  • Boschkop;
  • Bultfontein;  
  • Derdepoort (Zambezi Manor);  
  • Donkerhoek;  
  • Doornpoort;  
  • Eersterust;  
  • Glenway Estate;  
  • Kameeldrift;  
  • Koedoespoort Industrial;  
  • Leeuwfontein;  
  • Mamelodi;  
  • Montana Park;  
  • Moregloed;  
  • Pumulani;  
  • Roodepark;  
  • Sable Hills;  
  • Silverton;  
  • Sinoville;  
  • Vastfontein extension;  
  • Waltloo;  
  • Waterval;  
  • Waverley;  
  • Woodlands; and 
  •  Zeekoegat. 

TimesLIVE

