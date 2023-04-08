×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Eskom suspends load-shedding until 5pm

By TimesLIVE - 08 April 2023 - 12:32
Eskom has suspended load-shedding. Stock photo.
Eskom has suspended load-shedding. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Tebnad

Eskom has suspended load-shedding until 5pm on Saturday.

The power utility said on Twitter this was due to reduced demand.

“Thereafter, load-shedding will continue as previously scheduled,” it added.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Government clarifies termination of state of disaster on energy
'What if the Ugandan president was gay?' Malema at EFF marches against ...