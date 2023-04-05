×

South Africa

Motorists urged to avoid N12 near Putfontein after CIT heist

05 April 2023 - 09:03
Reports have emerged of a CIT heist in Putfontein, Benoni.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Motorists have been urged to avoid the N12 in Putfontein, Benoni, after reports of a cash-in-transit heist in the area.

Details are sketchy but Blue Hawk Tactical and the Ekurhuleni metro police confirmed the incident early on Wednesday morning.

A video clip shared by Blue Hawk shows a vehicle alight at the scene. Other images show a bombed CIT van with police and security on the scene.

An Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson confirmed the incident and said metro police were on the scene.

"[We're] establishing injuries (if any) as our members are on the scene,” she said, adding more details would be released as they become available.

Blue Hawk said two people died while a third has been taken to hospital, but police are yet to confirm this.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

 

