×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police pounce on cash-in-transit robbers, ATM bombers in Soshanguve

Guns, ammunition, explosives and stained cash found

07 February 2023 - 16:00
Police followed information that led them to suspects behind CIT heists and ATM bombings, who were found in possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.
Police followed information that led them to suspects behind CIT heists and ATM bombings, who were found in possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.
Image: Supplied

Police on Tuesday said they had pounced on three men in Pretoria who are believed to be involved in cash-in-transit (CIT) robberies and ATM bombings in Gauteng.

The arrests come after an intelligence-driven operation on Monday led to the suspects, aged between 25 and 40, in Pretoria.

Police received information about the whereabouts of armed suspects involved in business robberies, CIT heists and ATM bombings.

Several police units and other law enforcement agencies followed up on the information, police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said.

“The information led the team to a house in Soshanguve, where two of the suspects were found. Upon searching the suspects and the house, police recovered three firearms which include an AK-47 rifle, a shotgun and a pistol,” he said.

Ammunition, explosives and stained cash were also found.

The three suspects were found in possession of stained cash during the police operation.
The three suspects were found in possession of stained cash during the police operation.
Image: Supplied

The two suspects, aged 34 and 40, were arrested.

The operation proceeded to Lotus Gardens in Pretoria West, where the third suspect, 25, was apprehended. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and stained cash, Masondo said.

“The suspects are linked to cash-in-transit robberies, ATM bombings and business robberies committed around Gauteng. The search for other suspects is continuing, and those arrested will appear before the Pretoria magistrate’s court in due course,” he said.

Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said they were closing in on the remaining suspects.

“The outstanding suspects of the CIT robberies and ATM bombings in our province must know the net is gradually closing in on them and their days are numbered,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Robbers ‘allow’ mother to breastfeed newborn before allegedly raping her in KZN home

Two armed robbers allegedly held a knife to an 18-year-old mother while she breastfed her newborn baby before raping her in her Pietermaritzburg home ...
News
1 day ago

Fleeing ‘robbers’ bust after quick- thinking resident locks them in room

A quick-thinking resident locked two fleeing suspects in a room, contributing to the arrest of a gang of robbers allegedly preying on victims near ...
News
6 days ago

Four CIT robbers arrested, stolen money recovered

North West police arrested four suspects within hours of a cash-in-transit heist on the R556 in Mmaditlhokwa, North West, on Monday and recovered the ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding