South Africa

Four injured as robbers blow up cash-in-transit van on N4 in Gauteng

By Orrin Singh - 09 November 2022 - 12:00
A number of vehicles were damaged when robbers blew up a cash-in-transit van on the N4 in Gauteng on Wednesday morning.
Image: EMG Media

Four security officers were injured in a cash-in-transit van heist on the N4 in Gauteng on Wednesday. 

Kyle van Reenen of Emer-G-Med said paramedics responded to the scene near Simon Vermooten Road and found “chaos”.

“Multiple security vehicles lay strewn across the roadway with the cash van having been blown up by suspects. The four security officers sustained moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.”

He said there were no fatalities.

Police have been approached for comment. 

TimesLIVE

