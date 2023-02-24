CIT heist suspect who was nabbed while in court returns to the dock

A man who was arrested while appearing in court for a perjury matter joined his co-accused on Friday on charges related to a fatal CIT robbery.
Godfrey Kanyana, 41, joined relatives Sabelo Lawrence Masemola, 27, and Elias Masemola, 24, at the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Friday for killing a security guard during a CIT robbery in February 2022.
Before Kanyana’s arrest, it was only the Masemola relatives who were arrested and made numerous appearances before court, said Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha.
It is alleged that on February 25 last year, a G4S cash van security guard was accosted by a group of armed men after the cash van had made a collection outside Mnandi Spar along Tulip Road in Centurion.
“The guard was shot dead before the suspects got away. A white Toyota Corolla was found abandoned nearby,” said Ramovha.
The Hawks discovered the vehicle belonged to Kanyana, who later reported a false case of hijacking with the police.
After a probe by the Hawks, Kanyana was arrested and charged with perjury.
He appeared before the Midrand magistrate’s court on Friday, 17 February 2023 for perjury but was arrested for the heist during his appearance.
“Kanyana now also faces murder and robbery charges as he has been linked to the armed robbery,” said Ramovha.
