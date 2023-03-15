×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Soccer stars were taken for questioning and later released

Three Amavarara players involved in a scuffle

15 March 2023 - 08:18
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter

ABC Motsepe League side Amavarara are faced with a predicament as their players were involved in an altercation in a tavern that allegedly led to a person being killed. 

The incident occurred on Sunday at a hangout spot called Magolide in Lady Grey, Eastern Cape, where Amavarara are based...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...