South Africa

Former student leader shot outside Mangosuthu University of Technology

07 March 2023 - 19:17
Police in KZN have launched a manhunt for people who killed a former student leader at the entrance of Mangosuthu University of Technology on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A former student leader at Mangosuthu University of Technology in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), was shot dead outside the university's main entrance on Tuesday afternoon. 

KZN police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said police in Umlazi are investigating a case of murder after the incident on Mangosuthu Highway.

“It is alleged that a 31-year-old man was shot and killed by unknown suspects,” she said. 

Ngcobo said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects. Unconfirmed reports were that six shots were fired at the student before the assailants made off in a getaway vehicle. 

