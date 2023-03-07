Gauteng police are searching for three suspects after a security guard was shot dead in Diepsloot on Tuesday morning.
Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the 38-year-old man was killed during a "cross-pavement robbery" at a mall in extension 10.
"The deceased had allegedly just collected cash from a shop when he was accosted. He was allegedly pushed to the ground by one of the suspects, before he was shot three times.
"They made off with a bag of cash in a white bakkie," Masondo said, adding that an investigation was under way.
TimesLIVE
Police launch manhunt after security guard shot dead in Diepsloot
Image: Twitter/@MDNnewss
