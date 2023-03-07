×

South Africa

Police launch manhunt after security guard shot dead in Diepsloot

07 March 2023 - 19:04
A 38-year-old security guard was shot dead at a mall in Diepsloot extension 10.
Image: Twitter/@MDNnewss

Gauteng police are searching for three suspects after a security guard was shot dead in Diepsloot on Tuesday morning. 

Police spokesperson Col Mavela Masondo said the 38-year-old man was killed during a "cross-pavement robbery" at a mall in extension 10.

"The deceased had allegedly just collected cash from a shop when he was accosted. He was allegedly pushed to the ground by one of the suspects, before he was shot three times.

"They made off with a bag of cash in a white bakkie," Masondo said, adding that an investigation was under way.

TimesLIVE

