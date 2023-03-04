×

South Africa

Girl, 13, among two killed as fire guts Tafelsig homes

04 March 2023 - 16:06
A fire in Tafelsig, Cape Town, has claimed two lives. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Two people died and two were injured when a fire broke out in Tafelsig, Cape Town, on Friday night.

According to Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, when firefighters arrived in Mont Blanc Street they found two homes alight and several people suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Crews performed CPR on a woman and a 13-year-old girl, but unfortunately both passed on. A man and another female minor were rushed to hospital in a critical condition,” he said.

The fire was extinguished in the early hours of Saturday. One home was left “completely gutted”, while the other was partially damaged, Carelse said. 

“The scene was handed over to the police,” he said.

