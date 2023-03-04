Two people died and two were injured when a fire broke out in Tafelsig, Cape Town, on Friday night.
According to Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, when firefighters arrived in Mont Blanc Street they found two homes alight and several people suffering from smoke inhalation.
“Crews performed CPR on a woman and a 13-year-old girl, but unfortunately both passed on. A man and another female minor were rushed to hospital in a critical condition,” he said.
The fire was extinguished in the early hours of Saturday. One home was left “completely gutted”, while the other was partially damaged, Carelse said.
“The scene was handed over to the police,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Girl, 13, among two killed as fire guts Tafelsig homes
Image: 123RF
Two people died and two were injured when a fire broke out in Tafelsig, Cape Town, on Friday night.
According to Cape Town fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse, when firefighters arrived in Mont Blanc Street they found two homes alight and several people suffering from smoke inhalation.
“Crews performed CPR on a woman and a 13-year-old girl, but unfortunately both passed on. A man and another female minor were rushed to hospital in a critical condition,” he said.
The fire was extinguished in the early hours of Saturday. One home was left “completely gutted”, while the other was partially damaged, Carelse said.
“The scene was handed over to the police,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Grandmother and two children killed in fire at home in KZN
Eastern Cape residents aged 90 and 82 die in shack fire
Commercial building in Maitland, Cape Town, gutted by fire
We've lost everything, say victims of Polar Park inferno
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos