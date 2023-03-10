“We can only encourage you to turn to God and trust that the Lord will keep you. He won’t bring Kganya back, but he will keep you.”
Relatives clutched tissues and white roses as they sang and cried and shared stories and messages before heading off to the private cemetery in Nasrec where the child was laid to rest.
“Kganya’s name meant ‘light’. And that is what he was in this world. He lived out his name,” Solly Mokhele said, explaining that the entire family was in pieces. The past few days had seen them gathered tightly together at the hospital, the school, the mortuary and the family homestead.
They had bonded, held each other and put together a large-scale catered funeral in just two days.
“For now we are just surviving. We need to get through this. We have not stopped, but we need to. We need to rest a bit and finally get some sleep.”
TimesLIVE
IN PICS | Tears, trauma and a sea of white as toddler Kganya Mokhele is laid to rest
Image: Alaister Russell
Shortly after two-year-old Kganya Ty Mokhele’s small dark wooden coffin decorated with white flowers was placed in the hearse, his little friends gathered together to wave him goodbye as their little fists let go of silvery white ribbons, simultaneously releasing a bunch of white helium balloons into the sky.
Kganya, who would have turned three next month, was then taken to the nearby cemetery where he was laid to rest — thee days after he lost his life at nursery school when a heavy wooden cabinet fell on him.
The funeral started at 8am outside his maternal grandparents’ family homestead in Spruitview, Ekurhuleni. Kganya was the only child of Ntaote Mokhele and Nomthandazo Chule. His tragic death this week not only touched people around the country, but hundreds flocked to his funeral and came to support the Radebe and Mokhele family clans.
“Kganya did not live here, but this is his granny's house and he came here all the time. We catered for 300 people, but there is a lot of overflow,” said uncle Solly Mokhele shortly after proceedings started and scores of people continued to flow into the blocked-off street.
The funeral was held in a large white tent erected in the suburban street. White chairs set out on white flooring spread out in all directions from the central podium where large posters were on display. Giant images of little Kganya wearing all white, smiling and clapping happily with wings and a halo, sitting in front of the open gates to heaven were central. White flowers, white balloons, white candles were everywhere, while pretty white festoons fluttered in the light breeze.
WATCH | 'They tried to cover it up': grandfather of toddler killed at Bedfordview creche
Father accuses crèche of negligence after child dies in shelf collapse
The devastated parents sat stony-faced throughout proceedings as people spoke to them and about their little boy. Occasionally they would weep, and family would hold them and offer gestures of support.
“Your story has touched the community and the entire country. There is not a prayer group that does not have your child’s picture circulating. We have shown up here today to cry with you and hold your hands. All I ask, Ntaote, is that you don’t lose that smile of yours that we know,” said work colleague Sifiso Nkosi.
“You have taught us lessons as a brother, and we have been quiet this whole week. But what do you say to the man who has lost his child, while your child is still there?” said one of the brothers.
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
Image: Alaister Russell
“We can only encourage you to turn to God and trust that the Lord will keep you. He won’t bring Kganya back, but he will keep you.”
Relatives clutched tissues and white roses as they sang and cried and shared stories and messages before heading off to the private cemetery in Nasrec where the child was laid to rest.
“Kganya’s name meant ‘light’. And that is what he was in this world. He lived out his name,” Solly Mokhele said, explaining that the entire family was in pieces. The past few days had seen them gathered tightly together at the hospital, the school, the mortuary and the family homestead.
They had bonded, held each other and put together a large-scale catered funeral in just two days.
“For now we are just surviving. We need to get through this. We have not stopped, but we need to. We need to rest a bit and finally get some sleep.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos