×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Makwarela reinstated as Tshwane mayor

By Siphiwe Mchunu - 09 March 2023 - 12:08
Dr Murunwa Makwarela of COPE has been reinstated as the mayor of Tshwane.
Dr Murunwa Makwarela of COPE has been reinstated as the mayor of Tshwane.
Image: Deaan Vivier

Dr Murunwa Makwarela has been reinstated as the mayor of Tshwane with immediate effect. 

This was announced by the City of Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler, saying that Makwarela was able to provide the council with a notice of solvency rehabilitation.

According to spokesperson Selby Bokaba, Mettler has informed the Gauteng Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to immediately withdraw the declaration of a vacancy for Cope's PR councillor.

"The IEC has confirmed receipt of the letter from the city manager for the withdrawal of the vacancy declaration and undertook to process it accordingly, as they are still within the 21-day time limit.

"Accordingly, all the benefits and perks afforded to Cllr Makwarela as the executive mayor of Tshwane have been reinstated," said Bokaba.

On Tuesday, Makwarela was disqualified to hold the office of mayor due to a Constitutional provision that an unrehabilitated, insolvent person can’t hold public office.

Before his reinstatement Makwela's party, Cope, had promised it would replace him as a councillor owing to the vacancy that was declared by Mettler.

Cope to replace ousted Makwarela as councillor

Former City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela drove to the metro head office in Pretoria yesterday without his protectors and state-issued ...
News
7 hours ago

Tshwane withdraws perks as Makwarela loses out

Dr Murunwa Makwarela’s stint as Tshwane mayor ended in high drama yesterday when his driver, protector and keys to the mayoral office were allegedly ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...