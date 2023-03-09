Dr Murunwa Makwarela has been reinstated as the mayor of Tshwane with immediate effect.
This was announced by the City of Tshwane city manager Johann Mettler, saying that Makwarela was able to provide the council with a notice of solvency rehabilitation.
According to spokesperson Selby Bokaba, Mettler has informed the Gauteng Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to immediately withdraw the declaration of a vacancy for Cope's PR councillor.
"The IEC has confirmed receipt of the letter from the city manager for the withdrawal of the vacancy declaration and undertook to process it accordingly, as they are still within the 21-day time limit.
"Accordingly, all the benefits and perks afforded to Cllr Makwarela as the executive mayor of Tshwane have been reinstated," said Bokaba.
On Tuesday, Makwarela was disqualified to hold the office of mayor due to a Constitutional provision that an unrehabilitated, insolvent person can’t hold public office.
Before his reinstatement Makwela's party, Cope, had promised it would replace him as a councillor owing to the vacancy that was declared by Mettler.
Makwarela reinstated as Tshwane mayor
Image: Deaan Vivier
