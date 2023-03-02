'COPE is not a Mafikizolo party' - Party slams 'insults' that Makwarela is a 'proxy mayor'

“We are not a Mafikizolo party to be called a proxy executive mayor. We are long in the struggle.”

This is what Congress of the People (COPE) spokesperson Dennis Bloem said about criticism of the party taking over Tshwane municipality.

COPE's Dr Murunwa Makwarela was elected the new mayor of Tshwane this week, beating the DA's Brink Cilliers.

Makwarela received 112 votes to Brink's 101. The mayoral election came after Randall Williams’ abrupt resignation last month.

Addressing the media, Bloem said calling Makwarela a “proxy mayor” for the EFF and the ANC was an insult.

“We are not a Mafikizolo party to be called a proxy executive mayor. We were long in the struggle ... were part of liberating this country, so nobody will use us as a proxy mayor. We have rights, and Dr Makwarela our mayor is there not because of a favour.

“There is no such thing as a proxy mayor. If other parties somewhere else are proxy mayors, the Congress of the People is not. We have rights and credentials. We are not hungry... we are a respectable party,” Bloem said.