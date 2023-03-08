Tshwane withdraws perks as Makwarela loses out
Capital city metro now without mayor and council speaker
Dr Murunwa Makwarela’s stint as Tshwane mayor ended in high drama yesterday when his driver, protector and keys to the mayoral office were allegedly withdrawn after he was disqualified because he had failed to prove he was no longer insolvent.
Sowetan was reliably informed that Makwarela’s official vehicle, his driver and protector were recalled after city manager Johann Mettler wrote a letter to the IEC declaring a vacancy for the proportional councillor for the Congress of the People (Cope) in council...
