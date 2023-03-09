Cope to replace ousted Makwarela as councillor
Ex-Tshwane mayor fights to reclaim top post
Former City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela drove to the metro head office in Pretoria yesterday without his protectors and state-issued vehicle, just a day after being disqualified as a councillor due to insolvency.
As he dug in his heels, claiming he was still the mayor, Makwarela’s party, Congress of the People (Cope), said it would replace him as a councillor owing to the vacancy that was declared by city manager Johan Mettler. Makwarela had been appointed as proportional representative municipal councillor by his party...
Cope to replace ousted Makwarela as councillor
Ex-Tshwane mayor fights to reclaim top post
Former City of Tshwane mayor Dr Murunwa Makwarela drove to the metro head office in Pretoria yesterday without his protectors and state-issued vehicle, just a day after being disqualified as a councillor due to insolvency.
As he dug in his heels, claiming he was still the mayor, Makwarela’s party, Congress of the People (Cope), said it would replace him as a councillor owing to the vacancy that was declared by city manager Johan Mettler. Makwarela had been appointed as proportional representative municipal councillor by his party...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos