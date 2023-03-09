×

Five wearable trends from the runaway to follow

Flowers are in bloom, so is peplum

By Nombuso Kumalo - 09 March 2023 - 11:58
A model walks the runway during the Balmain Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023 in Paris, France.
Image: Kristy Sparow

From New York to London, Milan and Paris, this past month has been about trend forecasting ready-to-wear in the four fashion capitals for fall/winter 2023. We have signed off on the best wearable trends styles to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe.

Here are the five best trends to strut, cinch, blossom and possibly find their way into your checkout cart.

Forever floral

Blooming on the runways, florals are firmly rooted as the must own trend for the cold season. Whether it’s pink rosettes at Valentino or light-hearted printed circle skirts at Carolina Herrera – flower power has been taken to the maximum. From dark, dramatic florals to life-like budding bouquets of daisies and lilies, florals breathe new life into a beige winter wardrobe.  

A model at The Plaza Hotel on February 13, 2023 in New York City.
Image: Theo Wargo

Sleeves glorious sleeves

Trumpet sleeves, also known as bell sleeves, is one sure way to add that much needed jolt of excitement into any look. Worn on its own, it makes for a structured, statement piece as seen on the Brandon Maxwell runway. However, its playful, yet elegant nature makes it the perfect pairing with cosy knit vest, underneath a wintery gilet and quilted capes or toasty ponchos. As a bonus, these types of sleeves are ideal to rock the popular opera gloves trend.

A model walks the runway at the Rodarte show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Williamsburg Savings Bank.
Image: Fernanda Calfat

It’s all in the shoulders

The resurgence of the sharp shoulder on the runways is proof that everybody loves a good set of shoulders. Paying homage to the evergreen 1980s trend, design house Saint Laurent had ladies strut the runway in pinstriped oversized blazers with matching middle slit pencil skirts. At Thom Brown, models wore blazers that gave the effect of towering stacked shoulders of an athlete; while at Balmain, versions of blazers featured cold shoulders that cinched in the waist and exposed shoulders that were softened with draping that hugged the arms.

A model walks the runway at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24.
Image: Daniele Venturelli

Peplum is back

The envied hourglass figure has taken centre stage with ready-to-wear runways embracing the peplum hips and full skirt silhouettes. Seen on the Brandon Maxwell runway styled in a sophisticated version of denim wide leg culottes and complete with sleek calf-high sock boots. Tory Birch took a feminine approach by pairing the peplum with a matching silk skirt. Cinched waist with a tightly-belted corset or worn over a crisp white shirt, there are many way to dress up or down this trend.

Image: Theo Wargo

 A new kind of suiting

Femininity continues to reign supreme with a new spin on the women’s power suit – namely, pairing a suit with a pleated skirt. The fashionable skirt and trouser hybrid featured numerous variations that walked down the runway. At Fendi, menswear was sewn onto women’s garments in various colourways. While the Balenciaga show, models walked in A-line skirts whose hemp resembled a men’s dress trousers and suits layered upon another suit creating a new, refreshing spin on suiting. 

A model walks the runway at the Fendi fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023/2024.
Image: Pietro D'Aprano

