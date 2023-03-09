From New York to London, Milan and Paris, this past month has been about trend forecasting ready-to-wear in the four fashion capitals for fall/winter 2023. We have signed off on the best wearable trends styles to incorporate into your everyday wardrobe.
Here are the five best trends to strut, cinch, blossom and possibly find their way into your checkout cart.
Forever floral
Blooming on the runways, florals are firmly rooted as the must own trend for the cold season. Whether it’s pink rosettes at Valentino or light-hearted printed circle skirts at Carolina Herrera – flower power has been taken to the maximum. From dark, dramatic florals to life-like budding bouquets of daisies and lilies, florals breathe new life into a beige winter wardrobe.
Five wearable trends from the runaway to follow
Flowers are in bloom, so is peplum
Image: Kristy Sparow
Image: Theo Wargo
Sleeves glorious sleeves
Trumpet sleeves, also known as bell sleeves, is one sure way to add that much needed jolt of excitement into any look. Worn on its own, it makes for a structured, statement piece as seen on the Brandon Maxwell runway. However, its playful, yet elegant nature makes it the perfect pairing with cosy knit vest, underneath a wintery gilet and quilted capes or toasty ponchos. As a bonus, these types of sleeves are ideal to rock the popular opera gloves trend.
Image: Fernanda Calfat
It’s all in the shoulders
The resurgence of the sharp shoulder on the runways is proof that everybody loves a good set of shoulders. Paying homage to the evergreen 1980s trend, design house Saint Laurent had ladies strut the runway in pinstriped oversized blazers with matching middle slit pencil skirts. At Thom Brown, models wore blazers that gave the effect of towering stacked shoulders of an athlete; while at Balmain, versions of blazers featured cold shoulders that cinched in the waist and exposed shoulders that were softened with draping that hugged the arms.
Image: Daniele Venturelli
Peplum is back
The envied hourglass figure has taken centre stage with ready-to-wear runways embracing the peplum hips and full skirt silhouettes. Seen on the Brandon Maxwell runway styled in a sophisticated version of denim wide leg culottes and complete with sleek calf-high sock boots. Tory Birch took a feminine approach by pairing the peplum with a matching silk skirt. Cinched waist with a tightly-belted corset or worn over a crisp white shirt, there are many way to dress up or down this trend.
A new kind of suiting
Femininity continues to reign supreme with a new spin on the women’s power suit – namely, pairing a suit with a pleated skirt. The fashionable skirt and trouser hybrid featured numerous variations that walked down the runway. At Fendi, menswear was sewn onto women’s garments in various colourways. While the Balenciaga show, models walked in A-line skirts whose hemp resembled a men’s dress trousers and suits layered upon another suit creating a new, refreshing spin on suiting.
Image: Pietro D'Aprano
