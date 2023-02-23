Prasa executive grilled on alleged bias against judge Makhubele

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executive for legal, risk and compliance Martha Ngoye was grilled on Thursday on her alleged bias against judge Tintswalo Makhubele.
Ngoye is a witness in the judicial conduct tribunal hearing on the conduct of Makhubele, who is alleged to have violated the separation of powers principle by being both a judge and chairperson of the Prasa board and allegedly advanced corruption and state capture.
Panel member judge Seun Moshidi questioned Ngoye about her alleged bias against Makhubele after first asking about her legal qualifications and experience.
Ngoye and another Prasa employee, Fani Dingiswayo, told the Zondo commission into state capture how, when Makhubele took over as chairperson, she took an almost immediate and unusually keen interest in certain litigation against Prasa for about R59m by companies in the Siyaya group owned by Makhensa Mabunda.
The Sunday Times previously reported Mabunda was politically connected to Prasa’s former and allegedly corrupt CEO Lucky Montana, and Siyaya had almost R1bn worth of contracts with Prasa.
Makhubele's counsel says she wasn't a judge while acting as Prasa chair
“You seem to be angry against judge Makhubele,” Moshidi said to Ngoye.
“I want to see if your evidence is not biased. It will be your word against judge Makhubele's.
“Am I correct that your evidence on the papers, Zondo commission, that you, Fani [Dingiswayo] and the other gentleman, you are all singing the same song? We are anxious to have finality in this matter. Judge Makhubele is also anxious. Are you not biased towards judge Makhubele?” Moshidi asked.
Ngoye replied she was a professional and, together with other executives, testified about their experience and observations made during Makhubele's tenure.
Ngoye is expected to give evidence on how Makhubele allegedly marginalised the Prasa legal department during the extensive litigation by Siyaya entities.
The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
