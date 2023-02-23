Springbok prop Babalwa Latsha has signed with Premier 15’s side Harlequins Women from Western Province, joining with immediate effect.
Latsha returns to Europe again to play professional rugby after she spent time playing in Spain for Eibar Femenino in 2020 before heading back to Province due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The 28-year-old will look to hit the ground running and help her team in their league campaign.
Quins are in fourth place of the Premier 15’s with 35 points after 11 games. They will be in action on Sunday when they take on Sale Sharks Women at Heywood Road (4pm), Manchester. Latsha said she was excited to have joined Quins and wants to represent SA women’s rugby well.
Springbok prop Latsha joins Harlequins Women
‘I aim to represent SA women’s rugby well’
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
“It’s incredible to be here really. I’m super excited to get stuck in. This seems to be a wonderful group of people. it’s just a great environment to thrive in as a rugby player and as a person,” she told the Quins media department
“To be able to experience what it’s like to be on one of the biggest stages at The Stoop and at Twickenham is amazing, so I’m really excited to represent South African Women’s rugby but also to be in the space where I can do my thing,” she said.
Quins coach Amy Turner says Latsha will be a valuable addition to their front row pack.
“Babalwa is a great addition to the squad and brings a wealth of experience to the front row group. She’s a physical player who boasts a strong skillset ball in hand,” said Turner.
“Her international experience speaks for itself and to have represented SA in both 15s and 7s World Cups is a testament to her versatility and skill. She’s a good character and will add a lot to this group both on and off the field. We’re excited to see what she can do in a Quins jersey,” she said.
