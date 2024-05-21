A cellphone thief drowned after he ran onto a beach and hid behind rocks to evade pursuing police, Eastern Cape police say.
A 36-year-old man was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint by two men on Beach Road at Brookes Hill in Gqeberha at about 8.30pm on Monday, police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said.
Metro police officers on patrol spotted the mugging and chased the suspects.
“A 39-year-old suspect was arrested while the other disposed of the firearm and ran across the road and onto the beach,” Beetge said.
“During an attempt to evade arrest he ran into the sea and hid behind big rocks. Due to the rough sea conditions, SAPS search and rescue as well as SAPS diving unit were unable to reach him.”
His body washed ashore on Tuesday morning at King’s Beach.
“The cellphone was recovered and a replica firearm was confiscated.”
TimesLIVE
Mugger runs into sea, hides behind rocks to evade cops and drowns
Image: Eugene Coetzee/File photo
TimesLIVE
