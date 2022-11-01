×

South Africa

Stay of execution for Joburg mayor

Speaker delays vote of no confidence

01 November 2022 - 07:04
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will not face a motion of no confidence later this week. Instead, she will remain in her position at least until the next ordinary council meeting this month.

According to the DA in Gauteng, speaker Colleen Makhubele confirmed this in a response to a lawyer's letter from the party that had attempted to interdict Thursday's extraordinary council meeting...

