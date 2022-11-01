Stay of execution for Joburg mayor
Speaker delays vote of no confidence
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will not face a motion of no confidence later this week. Instead, she will remain in her position at least until the next ordinary council meeting this month.
According to the DA in Gauteng, speaker Colleen Makhubele confirmed this in a response to a lawyer's letter from the party that had attempted to interdict Thursday's extraordinary council meeting...
Stay of execution for Joburg mayor
Speaker delays vote of no confidence
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse will not face a motion of no confidence later this week. Instead, she will remain in her position at least until the next ordinary council meeting this month.
According to the DA in Gauteng, speaker Colleen Makhubele confirmed this in a response to a lawyer's letter from the party that had attempted to interdict Thursday's extraordinary council meeting...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos