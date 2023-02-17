Monday, February 20 marks the official opening of the Gauteng provincial legislature, and all eyes will be on Panyaza Lesufi as he delivers his maiden state of the province address as the premier of Gauteng.
The premier will be outlining the progress made and his future plans for the provincial government, under the theme “Following up on the commitment to the people of Gauteng”.
The question is, has the governing party done enough to follow through the promises they have made? It will be interesting to hear what his priorities for the year ahead are and most importantly how he plans to tackle them.
Lesufi has his work cut out for him. Gauteng, like most provinces has its own fair share of challenges which, according to the Growing Gauteng Together (GGT2030) plan, are high poverty and hunger, unemployment, crime and substance abuse, inequality, an ailing public health system.
The GGT2030 is a plan of action, that will deliver the Gauteng of our dreams. It is about executing seven priorities, 28 strategies and 160 interventions that will provide significant improvements to the lives of the citizens.
Lesufi has taken over an administration with a reputation of poor service delivery. However, if reputation and track record is anything to go by, Lesufi may just be the person who will transform, modernise and reindustrialise Gauteng to a province we all want by 2030.
Zamansele Machate, Pretoria
READER LETTER | May Lesufi's speech point way to better life
Image: Freddy Mavunda
