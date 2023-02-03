Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the provincial department of agriculture, rural development and environment have come under fire for offering to pay workers R130 a day.
Online, many say the amount is less than the minimum wage. An average worker who receives an hourly minimum wage of R23.19 takes home R3,710 a month.
Lesufi this week announced vacancies for 6,000 workers under the expanded public works programme (EPWP) to keep Gauteng clean. The project will run for 12 months.
A poster said the workers will support the establishment of food gardens and assist in erecting fences and gates, installing irrigation systems and erecting shade-net structures.
They will also participate in Bontle Ke Botho (BKB) clean-up campaigns, assist schools to establish environmental projects and perform any other general and administrative duties when required.
“We need personnel dedicated and committed to clean our communities, remove rubbish and create gardens and parks in our communities, especially in townships, informal settlements and hostels. Please apply,” said Lesufi.
This is not even minimum wage: Lesufi's R130-a-day stipend has tongues wagging
Image: Antonio Muchave
No experience is required, but applicants must be “fit and agile”, and not have criminal records.
The programme requires 600 workers on the West Rand, 1,600 in Ekurhuleni, 1,200 in Tshwane, 600 in Sedibeng and 2,000 in Johannesburg.
“The applicants must be willing to participate in EPWP employment as regulated by the ministerial determination on EPWP. Unemployed youth, women, people with disabilities and military veterans/beneficiaries are encouraged to apply. Priority will be given to Gauteng residents,” the poster reads.
On social media, many called on Lesufi to review the stipend, saying R130 was a “joke” and “an insult” to the poor.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say.
