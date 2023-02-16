×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Death toll in N1 bus crash rises to 22

16 February 2023 - 10:10
Another body has been discovered at the scene of the N1 bus crash.
Another body has been discovered at the scene of the N1 bus crash.
Image: Supplied

The Limpopo department of transport and community safety on Thursday morning confirmed that the number of people killed in a bus accident on the N1 highway on Monday has risen to 22.

According to the department, SA Police Service divers have discovered another body at the scene. 

Department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said police divers returned to the scene on Thursday morning.

“Police divers went back to the culpable homicide scene this morning, 16 February 2023, after a family came forward reporting that they could not locate a loved one who was on the Mabirimisa bus that plunged into Phandanama river along the N1 near Hendrik Verwoerd tunnel, after a head-on collision with a cash-in-transit (CIT) van on Monday,” she said.

Death toll in N1 bus crash rises to 21

The Limpopo department of transport and community safety on Tuesday confirmed the number of people killed in a bus accident on the N1 highway stands ...
News
1 day ago

About 68 people were injured in the collision on the N1 in the Makhado (Louis Trichardt) area of Limpopo.

The bus was transporting passengers from Makhado to areas around Nzhelele, Siloam and Tshikombani when it collided head-on with the CIT van near the Louis Trichardt tunnel.

ER24, which attended to the scene, said after the collision, the bus rolled off the freeway bridge into the river below, landing on its side.

One of the victims, who confirmed that he took the bus, told the deputy minister of transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, on Wednesday, that the bus driver was allegedly reprimanded many times for speeding.

The man alleged that when the accident happened, the driver was trying to overtake a truck carrying sand.

TimesLIVE

'I was trapped by steel': N1 bus crash survivors speak about their ordeal

A victim of the Limpopo bus crash that claimed 21 lives on Monday says the bus driver, who had been warned many times, was trying to overtake a truck ...
News
21 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
‘We are all heartbroken’: AKA’s friends and family pay respects at artist’s home