Police diving team to search river after horror bus crash kills 21

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after 21 people were killed in a crash between a truck and bus in Limpopo on Monday evening.
Limpopo police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said investigations into the cause of the accident were under way and the process to identity the victims had begun.
“Part of our investigation is to conduct postmortems and do positive identification of the deceased. This process is ongoing,” said Mojapelo.
Limpopo transport department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said 21 people were killed when a cash-in-transit truck lost control and collided head-on with an oncoming bus.
Chuene said the crash happened at 5pm on road N1-29 Mashovhela, towards Musina in the Vhembe District.
She said 60 passengers were injured in the crash.
“Nine passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries, 16 moderate and 35 minor injuries.”
Chuene said injured passengers were transported to Makhado, Elim and Siloam hospitals for medical attention.
Chuene said a police diving team had been activated to search the nearby river for people who might have been swept away.
She said the road has since been opened traffic and motorists were advised to proceed with caution.
Transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilani sent messages of condolences to families of the deceased and visited various hospitals to check on the survivors.
“According to reports, a truck that was overtaking another vehicle lost control and collided with the bus. The bus fell into a bridge, and 19 people died on the scene. Paramedics and rescue personnel were able to retrieve 19 bodies from the crash, and two lost their lives in hospital,” said Radzilani.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
