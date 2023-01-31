The portfolio committee on basic education has raised concerns about the lack of sufficient school transport to support the basic education system in KwaZulu-Natal, with more than 1,100 schools on the waiting list.
The concern comes after the committee concluded the first day of its weeklong oversight visit programme in the Zululand Educational District, northern KZN, where it visited various schools.
It said though it was aware of the provincial education department's financial challenges, the inability to provide transport is a “direct and painful exclusion” of pupils from the schooling opportunity, particularly pupils from the poorest of the poor families.
“We are concerned that 1,148 schools are on the waiting list for learner transport in the province at the budgeted cost of R1.8bn. While the cost implication is huge, the committee is of the view that further consideration should be made to make provision for pupils who have to walk over 3km to reach the school,” said committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba.
Parliament raises concern about scholar transport in KZN
Image: SINO MAJANGAZA/ Daily Dispatch
There were questions raised about scholar transport in the province after 20 people were killed, 18 schoolchildren and two adults, in an accident on the N2 near Pongola in September 2021.
The children, aged between 5 and 12, were coming from Victorious Independent and Sakhumuzi Primary schools, on their way home in the back of a bakkie when a truck collided with their vehicle.
Nineteen people died on the scene and one passed away in hospital.
The committee expressed concern that there is a “general problem” in the province regarding the availability of staff to support schools, especially when a vacancy arises. The centrality of strong leadership and management was highlighted by the committee as a critical pillar in a functional school.
Mbinqo-Gigaba said they were encouraged by the sharing of best practices between schools to enhance management. She reiterated the importance of functional and effective school governing bodies to enhance governance and school functionality.
She said they noted the commitment to pupils shown by teachers and senior management teams in various schools.
The committee will visit four schools in the King Cetshwayo District on Tuesday to assess their readiness for the academic year.
