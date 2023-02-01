×

South Africa

Coalition partners cannot agree on MCC allocations

Water blues hit Joburg as parties duel over positions

By Nomazima Nkosi - 01 February 2023 - 08:14
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

As the City of Johannesburg faces a potential water crisis, the city's political leadership is preoccupied with fights over which positions parties should take in council.

Large parts of the city have been without water for at least two days emphasising the pressing need for leadership in the city, from the MMC (member of mayoral committee) who will be appointed to lead the department of environment and infrastructure services. ..

