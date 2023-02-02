The City of Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has officially announced most of the members of the mayoral committee.
However, the names of two MMCs have been omitted from the list as they still need to be sworn in as councillors in the city.
In a statement, Amad said the MMCs were selected after extensive consultations with other political parties, with the aim of solidifying the government of local unity.
“We are reaching out to the city's senior management team, urging them to work with the government of local unity in a cohesive and integrated manner. We must work together for and with our residents. We further urge senior management to instill professionalism and increase productivity that is performance driven.
"For the city to achieve its goals, there must be alignment between the government of local unity mandate and government programmes as informed by the growth and development strategy of 2040. Our city has lost a lot of time due to indecisive leadership over the past few months. It is time for us as the government of local unity to get back to the basics and serve our residents,” Amad said.
Below is the list of City of Johannesburg's new MMCs:
- Finance: Dada Morero;
- Group corporate and shared services: Loyiso Masuku;
- Environment and infrastructure services: Jack Sekwaila;
- Public safety: Sepetlele Raseruthe;
- Development planning: Eunice Mgcina;
- Economic development: Nomoya Daphney Mnisi;
- Housing: Anthea Natasha Leitch; and
- Community development: Lubabalo Magwentshu
Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene is expected to be sworn in as a councillor on Friday alongside the EFF's Ennie Makhafola.
Amad announces Joburg mayoral committee
PA's Kunene, Makhafola of EFF to be sworn in as councillors
Image: Antonio Muchave
The City of Johannesburg mayor Thapelo Amad has officially announced most of the members of the mayoral committee.
However, the names of two MMCs have been omitted from the list as they still need to be sworn in as councillors in the city.
In a statement, Amad said the MMCs were selected after extensive consultations with other political parties, with the aim of solidifying the government of local unity.
“We are reaching out to the city's senior management team, urging them to work with the government of local unity in a cohesive and integrated manner. We must work together for and with our residents. We further urge senior management to instill professionalism and increase productivity that is performance driven.
"For the city to achieve its goals, there must be alignment between the government of local unity mandate and government programmes as informed by the growth and development strategy of 2040. Our city has lost a lot of time due to indecisive leadership over the past few months. It is time for us as the government of local unity to get back to the basics and serve our residents,” Amad said.
Below is the list of City of Johannesburg's new MMCs:
Patriotic Alliance deputy president Kenny Kunene is expected to be sworn in as a councillor on Friday alongside the EFF's Ennie Makhafola.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos