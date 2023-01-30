Zuma, who's on paper terminally ill while also facing numerous criminal charges, was said to have been elected because he is aligned to the Sanco's principles of economic and education transformation.
Newly elected Sanco treasurer Thulani Gamede said Zuma's age doesn't limit his abilities to perform leadership duties and he could still play a role in rebuilding the country.
Zuma's election turned out to be comical when the real Sanco provincial leadership denounced the both the conference and elections, saying the former president was part of group of people who are constitutional delinquents who practiced what is foreign to Sanco.
Another election that has caught Mabote's eyes is that of Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad, a local councilor from Al Jamar. Our podcaster says he nearly fell off his chair when Amad said he wants to focus his first 100 days on fixing potfholes of the world class African city.
PODCAST | Taking the Rams by the Horns: Zuma goes back to civic politics, by hook or crook
In this episode of Taking The Rams By The Horns on SowetanLIVE, looks at Zuma, bogus Sanco and an unknown Joburg mayor
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Rams Mabote says he initially thought it was a joke when he got wind that former president Jacob Zuma had been elected Sanco KwaZulu-Natal chairperson.
In this week's episode of Taking the Rams by the Horns on SowetanLive, Mabote recounts how he received the news of the former head of state being elected to lead a civic movement.
"Even seeing his picture with the newly elected leadership all of them raising their hands in celebration and jubilation and victory it did not convince this was a true story. It turned out I was wrong."
LISTEN HERE:
