Hectic first day on the job for JMPD officer who delivered baby on the side of the road in Northcliff
Image: Supplied
Sgt Connie Nkuna had a hectic first day in her new post at the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) as she helped deliver a baby on the side of the road in Northcliff.
The incident happened on Wednesday.
Nkuna, 41, was conducting crime prevention patrols with other officers when a member of the public informed them a woman was in labour at the corner of Milner Avenue and Beyers Naudé Drive in Northcliff.
She and the other officers stopped to evaluate the situation. She requested the officers to go to the Roosevelt Park fire station to get assistance from paramedics.
“The woman went into full labour while she awaited assistance. The baby had to be delivered with the help of Nkuna, a bystander and the mother's sister,” said JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla.
He said the woman gave birth to a baby girl and shortly after her delivery the paramedics arrived.
