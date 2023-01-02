Free State welcomes 87 babies on New Year's Day

The Free State registered 87 New Year’s Day births and health MEC Montseng Tsiu urged new mothers to ensure they breastfeed exclusively, at least for the first six months of their babies’ lives.
Tsiu visited the maternity ward at Bongani Tertiary Hospital in Welkom on Sunday, where seven babies were born.
Tsiu met healthcare professionals and congratulated the mothers on the new additions to their families. Mothers received care packages with baby products, nappies, kangaroo wraps and mothers’ toiletries, among other things.
Forty-five boys and 42 girls were born at hospitals and healthcare centres.
The first baby was born to Emma Rakepa from Bloemfontein at 00.11am at Pelonomi Tertiary Hospital in Bloemfontein. Her son weighed 3.2kg.
The maternity ward at the MUCCP Health Centre in Bloemfontein delivered the second baby. Maselebalo Ramokoatsi, from China Square in Bloemfontein, gave birth to a 2.82kg son at 00.35am.
The third baby in the province was born a few minutes later. Rethabile Makhanya’s daughter was born at 00.40am, weighing 2.81kg, also at MUCCP.
In addition to the seven born at Bongani Regional Hospital, 12 babies were born at Pelonomi in Bloemfontein, five at Mofumahadi Manapo Mopeli Regional Hospital in QwaQwa, seven at Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad and five at Dihlabeng Regional Hospital in Bethlehem. One birth was recorded at the high care paediatric ward at Universitas Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein.
Fifty babies were born at various district hospitals and at community health centres, with the maternity ward at Fezi Ngobentombi Dstrict Hospital in Sasolburg delivering seven.
“Breast milk is still an important source of nutrients for children after six months, so there is no need to put a time limit on feeds.
“Where breastfeeding is not practical, mothers are encouraged to express the breast milk and feed per bottle, because breast milk has major health benefits, such as strengthening the baby's immune system. It also creates a strong bond between the mother and the baby.”
Tsiu said mothers should also ensure their babies get necessary immunisations from birth.
TimesLIVE
Free State welcomes 87 babies on New Year's Day
Image: Free State health department
TimesLIVE
