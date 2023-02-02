×

South Africa

David Mabuza is 'no truant and hasn’t gone awol', says Mondli Gungubele

02 February 2023 - 14:15
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says Deputy President David Mabuza apologised to President Cyril Ramaphosa for his absence at the cabinet lekgotla. File image.
Image: GCIS.

Deputy President David Mabuza was a no show at the two-day cabinet lekgotla at Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria on Thursday.

Confirming Mabuza’s absence, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said: “The deputy president has submitted his apology to the president. It’s only the president who can do an evaluation of that, but if he is sick, we cannot determine the frequency and the number of times he gets sick.

“The deputy president has got no history of behaving like a truant or going awol. He is a deputy president who has respected his work and I view him in that context and respect his apology on the basis of that history and the knowledge I have of him.”

Mabuza, while no longer deputy president of the ANC, remains deputy president of the country and the leader of government business in parliament.

His absence has led to speculation that President Cyril Ramaphosa may announce changes to his cabinet soon and Mabuza is making way for newly elected ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, who is expected to be sworn in as a MP soon.

Mashatile's move to parliament comes after Mabuza indicated his intention to resign as deputy president.

Resolutions taken at the lekgotla will inform Ramaphosa's state-of-the-nation address next Thursday in Cape Town.

