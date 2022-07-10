×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

KZN taxi driver saves the day for pregnant passenger in labour

10 July 2022 - 13:45
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A baby was delivered on the side of the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday
A baby was delivered on the side of the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday
Image: IPSS Medical rescue

A quick-thinking KwaZulu-Natal taxi driver summoned paramedics to the N2 highway when one of his passengers went into labour on Saturday.

The pregnant woman was travelling from Inanda to Mandeni when she went into distress.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, a team was dispatched to assist the woman.

“IPSS Medical crews met the taxi on the side of the N2, and on assessing the passenger realised there was no time to transport the woman to hospital, and safely delivered her baby girl in the ambulance.

“The woman, her 10-year-old daughter and newborn daughter were all safely transported to a nearby facility in good health.”

TimesLIVE

Labour contractions don't stop Kgothatso Dithebe from attending Pond's event in her honour

The expectant-mom-to-be hopes her son will grow up to be a man who follows his passion like his mother.
S Mag
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released