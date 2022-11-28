A sharp increase in the price of diesel coupled with a dip in passenger numbers will see MyCiTi airport bus services suspended from Thursday in Cape Town.
Buses operating on the route to Cape Town International Airport will be redeployed to busier routes connecting Atlantis with Table View, Century City and the Cape Town CBD.
The city said on Monday its urban mobility directorate is monitoring MyCiTi bus routes to ensure the financial sustainability of the service and meet passenger demand.
“The 50.5% increase in the diesel price from January 5 to November 2, coupled with the low number of passengers using the airport service, have necessitated an intervention” said MMC for urban mobility Rob Quintas.
Soaring diesel price, fewer passengers put brakes on airport bus service in Cape Town
“It is regrettable and unfortunate that we have to suspend the airport service but the city, as a responsible and prudent administration, is obliged to allocate resources where it is needed and in high demand.
“The provision of additional buses to high-demand areas will improve the day-to-day lives of regular commuters who have a great need for the MyCiTi service.
“We will investigate more cost-effective and innovative solutions to resume the service in future. In the meantime, we are focused on improving the efficiencies along those routes where we have commuters in high numbers on a daily basis.”
