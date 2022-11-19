×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Thirty-eight people injured in bus accident on N1 near Rawsonville

By TImesLIVE - 19 November 2022 - 13:54
Eight people were seriously injured in the accident but nobody died.
Eight people were seriously injured in the accident but nobody died.
Image: Supplied

Thirty-eight people, including children, were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N1 in Rawsonville.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene they found the bus lying on its side partially in the yellow lane. A triage area was set up while medics tended to the patients. On closer inspection, 30 patients had injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while eight were seriously hurt. Fortunately, no fatal injuries were apparent,  the emergency service said.

ER24, Metro EMS and various other medical services treated the patients before transporting them to hospital.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.

TimesLIVE

Eight killed in 'horrendous' N8 crash between bus and truck

Eight people died in a collision between an Interstate bus and a Sedaka Logistics truck on the N8 near Botshabelo in the Free State on Thursday ...
News
1 week ago

60 bus passengers injured in crash near Mbombela

A passenger bus left the road and overturned on the R37 Lydenberg Road near Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit) on Thursday morning.
News
3 months ago

Miraculous escape for passengers as bus lands on top of their vehicle

The Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Cape Town was closed to traffic on Thursday evening after a MyCiti bus landed on top of a car.
News
4 months ago

Truck driver error caused M17 Tshwane bus crash: accident report

Driver error was a contributing factor in the cause of the crash between a truck and bus on the M17 that claimed 15 lives and left 37 injured last ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm