Thirty-eight people, including children, were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned on the N1 in Rawsonville.
When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene they found the bus lying on its side partially in the yellow lane. A triage area was set up while medics tended to the patients. On closer inspection, 30 patients had injuries ranging from minor to moderate, while eight were seriously hurt. Fortunately, no fatal injuries were apparent, the emergency service said.
ER24, Metro EMS and various other medical services treated the patients before transporting them to hospital.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.
TimesLIVE
Thirty-eight people injured in bus accident on N1 near Rawsonville
Image: Supplied
