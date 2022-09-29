'Downscaling’ bus service over diesel price rejected by Cape chamber

The Cape Chamber of Commerce & Industry said on Thursday it was opposed to any downscaling, triggered mostly by soaring diesel costs, of some MyCiTi bus passenger service routes in Cape Town.
MyCiTi, the city’s version of a bus rapid transit service, advised commuters this week that it would reduce or suspend some services in the city bowl, West Beach and Table View suburbs from October 1.
“These changes are in urgent response to the growing cost of providing services, which has resulted from significant increases to the price of diesel in recent months. There will also be a mandatory fare increase on November 1 triggered by the ongoing, high cost of diesel,” commuters were told.
However, the chamber warned this would be to the detriment of urban commuters who rely on public transport.
“The move is reportedly an attempt to contain soaring costs associated with the high cost of diesel ... We believe the city should endeavour to absorb the additional cost rather than further erode a public transport infrastructure that is already severely depleted due largely to the implosion of the passenger rail service,” said the chamber's deputy president Derryn Brigg.
“The MyCiTi bus routes connect commuters to the economy and are therefore a vital public service that should be cross-subsidised, if necessary. The longer-term negative affects of reducing mobility within the metropolitan area far outweigh any short-term benefit to the city’s balance sheet.”
The decision to reduce or suspend some routes came just days after mayoral committee member for urban mobility councillor Rob Quintas encouraged Capetonians to make use of pedestrian and cycle routes, in addition to public transport such as buses and minibus taxis, and embrace the city’s vision to rely less on cars.
“We fail to see how suspending two routes will help fulfil the city’s vision. If anything, this decision will add more cars to already congested roads,” said Brigg.
MyCiTi said its service changes from October 1 would see:
• The 114 and 115 routes suspended. Passengers can still connect between Sea Point and the inner city via route 104 along Beach Road from Adderley station, routes 108, 109 and 118 along Main Road from Adderley station, and route 105 along High Level Road from the Civic Centre station.
• Some routes operating a Saturday schedule from Monday to Sunday:
— Routes 101 and 111 would each operate every 60 minutes. The buses would run half an hour apart, ensuring a bus every 30 minutes across the two routes.
— Route 103 would operate every 35 minutes.
— Route 104 would operate every 40 minutes.
— Route 113 would operate every 60 minutes.
— Routes 213 and 223 would each operate every 35 minutes.
'Downscaling’ bus service over diesel price rejected by Cape chamber
Image: MyCiTi Bus via Twitter
