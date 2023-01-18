As more than 1-million pupils started the 2023 school year in the Western Cape on Wednesday, traffic authorities urged parents in Cape Town to check the credentials of their scholar transport service providers to ensure the safety of their children.
Cape Town traffic officers held 34 scholar transport operations at 52 schools around the metropole last year, issuing 7,649 fines and impounding 116 vehicles. Overloaded vehicles, unlicensed drivers, unroadworthy vehicles and scholars transported without the required permits were among the issues encountered by enforcement staff.
“Sadly, scholar transport is often overlooked until an incident captures the headlines,” said the city’s mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.
“Yet thousands of children are ferried to and from school daily by service providers, some more law-abiding than others. As we start this new academic year, I appeal to the drivers to do right by the many children whose lives they hold in their hands every day. To parents, I encourage you to do your due diligence and check the credentials of your chosen service provider. Even our schools, while not technically their responsibility, I implore them to say something if they see something.”
Parents urged to check credentials of scholar transport services as pupils return to class in Western Cape
Image: JP Smith
Companies and individuals offering scholar transport services are required by law to have an operating permit, a public driving permit and a roadworthy vehicle, among others.
“Operators are reminded that, apart from being fined and having their vehicles impounded, they also risk having their operating licences withdrawn or suspended if caught committing a transgression. They can be arrested for operating a service with fraudulent documentation, and reckless and/or negligent driving may result in arrest and the impoundment of their vehicle,” the city warned.
Parents were encouraged to:
Residents can call 021 480 77 00 from a cellphone and 107 from a landline to report criminal activity or an emergency.
