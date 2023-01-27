Diepsloot residents decry lack of services as they live with uncollected buckets
'Politicians forget the poor in their fights for power'
Streams of sewage riddle the streets of Diepsloot Ext 1 while children play nearby in the poverty-stricken township in the northern Johannesburg.
Several families share one communal tap placed in each street while some bucket toilets are filled to capacity and others vandalised forcing residents to relieve themselves inside their homes, using their own buckets...
