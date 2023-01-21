×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Traditional healer charged with murder after being caught with dead man's cellphone

21 January 2023 - 10:40
A traditional healer has been charged with murder after he was found in possession of a dead man's cellphone.
A traditional healer has been charged with murder after he was found in possession of a dead man's cellphone.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

Free State police have arrested a traditional healer found in possession of a murdered man’s cellphone and an illegal firearm.

This followed the discovery of the deceased’s body in his home in Brandfort. Provincial police spokesperson Capt Stephen Thakeng said the 75-year-old man’s domestic worker notified police about his death around 9am on Thursday.

“The deceased was found in a pool of blood. He sustained a wound on his head and it is suspected that a blunt object was used. Emergency medical service personnel were summoned to the scene and he was certified dead,” said Thakeng.

“Thereafter, a house was identified in Majwemasweu, and three suspects and the house owner, who is a traditional healer were found. The house was searched and a cellphone belonging to the deceased as well as an unlicensed .22 Star pistol was found and seized. The traditional healer was found in possession of the unlicensed firearm.”

Thakeng said the 38-year-old was arrested with two other suspects, aged 21 and 23, on murder and possession of unlicensed firearm charges. They are set to appear in the Brandfort magistrate's court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

Occult practitioner among three arrested in India for killing two women in 'human sacrifice' ritual

A self-proclaimed occult practitioner is among three people arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing two women as human sacrifices in India.
News
3 months ago

Tavern owner reveals how boy's body was found

A tavern owner has for the first time revealed disturbing details about how he found the body of a child on his property, the first of three young ...
News
5 months ago

Two Hawks officers and a traditional healer arrested in sting operation

A Hawks officer and a traditional healer will appear in court on Monday after being arrested for alleged theft and dealing in and illegal possession ...
News
7 months ago

Sangoma and son charged in little Bontle's killing with other suspects

The case against a Mpumalanga sangoma and his son who after days of questioning by police were finally charged with the murder of a six-year-old girl ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...