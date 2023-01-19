Another man arrested for Mthembu murder
Councillor's family relieved the case is progressing
The family of slain ANC councillor in the Mkhondo local municipality, Sibonelo “Smile” Mthembu has expressed relief at the news that police have arrested one more man in connection with Mthembu's murder.
Mthembu's brother, Sabelo Nhleko, told Sowetan that though they cannot bring back their loved one, the arrest of the third person brought the family hope that justice could be done...
