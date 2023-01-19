×

South Africa

Another man arrested for Mthembu murder

Councillor's family relieved the case is progressing

19 January 2023 - 07:12
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

The family of slain ANC councillor in the Mkhondo local municipality, Sibonelo “Smile” Mthembu has expressed relief at the news that police have arrested one more man in connection with Mthembu's murder.

Mthembu's brother, Sabelo Nhleko, told Sowetan that though they cannot bring back their loved one, the arrest of the third person brought the family hope that justice could be done...

