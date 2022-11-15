×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

ActionSA slams mayor 'for not going to townships'

Party pulls out of Ekurhuleni coalition

15 November 2022 - 07:48
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

The DA has accepted that it will have to manage the future of the Ekurhuleni municipality without its former coalition partner, ActionSA.

DA Gauteng chairperson Fred Nel said the party was disappointed by ActionSA pulling out of the multi-party coalition government but added they respect its decision...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Military veterans call for pension and housing issues to be resolved
R10 000 bail for former Transnet legal executive accused of colluding with firm