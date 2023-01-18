Protest against 80 pupils per class disrupts lessons
Parents close three schools for overcrowding
Eighty pupils per classroom is what teachers at three Midrand, Johannesburg, schools have had to deal with for the past three years.
This is double the acceptable number of pupils in a classroom, according to the National Association of School Governing Bodies (Nasgb). ..
Protest against 80 pupils per class disrupts lessons
Parents close three schools for overcrowding
Eighty pupils per classroom is what teachers at three Midrand, Johannesburg, schools have had to deal with for the past three years.
This is double the acceptable number of pupils in a classroom, according to the National Association of School Governing Bodies (Nasgb). ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos