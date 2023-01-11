Asked about financial costs, Kholofelo Tsolwane, mother of a grade 1 pupil, said it was good value.
“She’s been looking forward to coming to school. You don’t think about costs, otherwise you’d keep the kids at home. For what we are getting, the amount we pay is a fraction. There are great quality teachers and so many things that improved with my daughter since she came here,” she said.
Teacher Asha Jumani said though the day started with loadshedding, it would not deter her from doing her work.
“Since the morning we’ve been without power, but what matters is that the kids are here.
“I teach the big babies of the school and I’m excited for this year,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Happy reunions among pupils as new school year starts
Load-shedding does little to deter staff and students at Joburg school
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng/TimesLIVE
There was no screaming, kicking or fussing when Blairgowrie Primary School in Johannesburg resumed classes for the new year.
Holding their hands, parents accompanied their little ones to their respective classes.
Karabo Moeng said she is looking forward to the academic year as her son, Ata, will be doing grade 3.
“He was excited to come back. He made friends when he started grade 1 at the school. He was looking forward to spending time with his friends and pairing with them for class activities,” said Moeng.
Ata was hugging and reuniting with friends.
Image: Kgaugelo Masweneng/TimesLIVE
